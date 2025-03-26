GOLD PRICES slipped Wednesday as Western stock markets also fell amid worsening worries over US President Trump's 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs, due to be applied this time next week but still unspecified and uncertain.

Silver in contrast held firm from yesterday's SLV ETF-led rebound , and base metal copper leapt to yet new US highs, surging to $5.37 per pound after Bloomberg News reported that Trump "plans to implement copper import tariffs within weeks."

That widened the premium on Comex copper contracts compared to London's LME price to new records above $1,700 per tonne for May and $2,000 for December settlement.

London gold bullion meantime fell almost $20 per Troy ounce into the City's 3pm benchmarking auction, fix around $3014 while New York's most active Comex gold futures contract traded at $3023.

"February merchandise-trade data on Thursday are likely to show the [total net] deficit grew to almost $162 billion," says Bloomberg News, quoting Spanish bank Santander's US Capital Markets team and pointing to the impact of heavy gold imports on the world No.1 economy's trade deficit as banks, dealers and manufacturers rush to land metal ahead of Trump's possible tariffs.

The surge in US gold imports has helped knock first-quarter economic growth forecasts sharply lower, Bloomberg notes, with the Atlanta Fed's much-followed GDPNow prediction plunging to minus 1.8% annualized.

That figure would read above zero if gold imports – made solely to protect against and exploit the gap between New York futures and global gold prices – were excluded.

"A lot of copper has flowed to the United States, drawn by higher prices, leading to reduced imports" to world No.2 economy and No.1 manufacturing nation China, Reuters quotes one base metals trader.

"The legal authority that Trump chooses to use is important" in how the US applies tariffs next week, analysts at UK bank Barclays say – predicting that the White House could hit "15 to 25 nations" – "because it will drive how quickly the tariffs can be implemented.

"Based on his past actions, we think President Trump is unlikely to wait."

Also pouring into New York storage ahead of possible trade tariffs, silver today held onto Tuesday's price rebound, with the more industrially useful precious metal trading at $33.68 per Troy ounce in London and 40 cents higher on the US CME's May Comex futures contract.

New York's tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 share index meantime dropped 0.9% from yesterday's 3-week high – down at what was a 5-month low when hit early in March – while European equity bourses today lost 0.5% to trade in the middle of this month's range.