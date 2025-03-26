BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Slips, Silver Firm, Copper Jumps 1 Week from Trump's 'Liberation Day' Trade Tariffs

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Slips, Silver Firm, Copper Jumps 1 Week from Trump's 'Liberation Day' Trade Tariffs

Wednesday, 3/26/2025 15:47
GOLD PRICES slipped Wednesday as Western stock markets also fell amid worsening worries over US President Trump's 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs, due to be applied this time next week but still unspecified and uncertain.
 
Silver in contrast held firm from yesterday's SLV ETF-led rebound, and base metal copper leapt to yet new US highs, surging to $5.37 per pound after Bloomberg News reported that Trump "plans to implement copper import tariffs within weeks."
 
That widened the premium on Comex copper contracts compared to London's LME price to new records above $1,700 per tonne for May and $2,000 for December settlement.
 
London gold bullion meantime fell almost $20 per Troy ounce into the City's 3pm benchmarking auction, fix around $3014 while New York's most active Comex gold futures contract traded at $3023.
 
That gap – effectively the incentive to fly gold bullion west across the Atlantic – more typically runs to just a couple of dollars.
 
But the Comex-London arb leapt to $50 per ounce in February as trade-tariff fears jumped, and it's now sucked in a record quantity of gold to New York warehouses, more than doubling those stockpiles since Trump re-won the Presidency last November to build a "glut" now equal to well over 4 years of total US gold demand.
 
Chart of CME-approved warehouses' total stock of gold bullion (million ounces). Source: MacroMicro
 
"February merchandise-trade data on Thursday are likely to show the [total net] deficit grew to almost $162 billion," says Bloomberg News, quoting Spanish bank Santander's US Capital Markets team and pointing to the impact of heavy gold imports on the world No.1 economy's trade deficit as banks, dealers and manufacturers rush to land metal ahead of Trump's possible tariffs. 
 
The surge in US gold imports has helped knock first-quarter economic growth forecasts sharply lower, Bloomberg notes, with the Atlanta Fed's much-followed GDPNow prediction plunging to minus 1.8% annualized.
 
That figure would read above zero if gold imports – made solely to protect against and exploit the gap between New York futures and global gold prices – were excluded.
 
"A lot of copper has flowed to the United States, drawn by higher prices, leading to reduced imports" to world No.2 economy and No.1 manufacturing nation China, Reuters quotes one base metals trader.
 
"The legal authority that Trump chooses to use is important" in how the US applies tariffs next week, analysts at UK bank Barclays say – predicting that the White House could hit "15 to 25 nations" – "because it will drive how quickly the tariffs can be implemented.
 
"Based on his past actions, we think President Trump is unlikely to wait."
 
Also pouring into New York storage ahead of possible trade tariffs, silver today held onto Tuesday's price rebound, with the more industrially useful precious metal trading at $33.68 per Troy ounce in London and 40 cents higher on the US CME's May Comex futures contract.
 
New York's tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 share index meantime dropped 0.9% from yesterday's 3-week high – down at what was a 5-month low when hit early in March – while European equity bourses today lost 0.5% to trade in the middle of this month's range.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025