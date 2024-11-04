The PRICE of GOLD set new all-time records for Euro, UK and Japanese investors on Thursday even as trading costs rose for leveraged speculators, but snapped its winning streak in Chinese Yuan while going sideways against the rising US Dollar for a 2nd day after Russia destroyed a major energy plant in Ukraine and Washington warned of an 'imminent' attack by Iran on Israel.

Oil and gas prices jumped, global stock markets fell, and longer-term borrowing costs rose further in the bond market.

"[While] there are many valid and compelling reasons to be long gold, carry cost [in Comex gold futures is] going higher with odds of rate cuts diminishing," notes one long-time bond trader , saying it has now reached "5.6%-ish annualized".

"Buyers [clearly] don't care about funding cost, but worry about geopolitics," agrees derivatives platform Saxo Bank's analyst Ole Hansen, pointing as well to the "out-of-control rising US government debt pile and now also reaccelerating inflation."

Yields then rose again Thursday on both conventional and inflation-protected government debt, taking the real rate offered by 10-year US TIPS up to the highest since late-November at 2.17% per annum.

The gold price was then trading at $2013 per Troy ounce, more than twice its level of New Year 2009, when the interest rate on US government debt had previously been this high above the bond market's inflation expectations.

"ECB interest rates are at levels that are making a substantial contribution to the ongoing disinflation process," said European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde today, presenting the 20-nation monetary authority's latest 'no change' decision and vowing that "our future decisions will ensure our policy rates stay sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary" to keep inflation falling closer to the 2.0% target after leaping to 4-decade highs above 10% following the start of Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Gold priced in Euros cost €2183 at 3pm in London on Thursday, its 13th new benchmark high in the past 3 weeks.

US President Joe Biden meantime vowed "ironclad" commitment to supporting Israel against what Washington intelligence reports overnight called an "imminent" threat of attack by Iran following Israel's assassination last week of senior commanders from Tehran in neighboring Syria.