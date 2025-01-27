GOLD PRICES sank on Monday as global stocks fell, with US technology stocks declining amid concerns over US dominance being challenged by more affordable artificial intelligence (AI) models from China, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek on Monday released a new model that outperformed OpenAI's latest release in several third-party tests. The cost of training and developing DeepSeek's models reportedly represents only a fraction of what is required for OpenAI or Meta Platforms Inc.'s best products.

Shares of Nvidia Corp., which provides advanced chips, systems, and software for AI, fell as much as 8.3% during early US trading on Monday while ASML Holding NV, a major producer of chip-making equipment, sank 9%. European stocks and US futures contracts also declined, with Europe’s Stoxx 600 down 0.7%, Nasdaq 100 futures plunging 4.4%, and S&P 500 futures falling 2.5%, before paring some of their losses.

Spot gold dropped 1.0% to $2744 per ounce after climbing in the previous session to $5 per ounce below its Halloween’s all-time high of $2790, recording a 2.3% gain for the week. This marked its best weekly performance since November, driven by concerns over President Donald Trump’s new policies, particularly tariffs

“While the stream of volatility-inducing Trump tariff headlines continues, another story from out of the blue has erupted across global markets in the crucial AI space and has blindsided risk sentiment,” said derivatives platform Saxo Bank's commodity strategist Ole Hansen in the latest note.