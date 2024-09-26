GOLD and SILVER PRICES jumped again Thursday, hitting fresh all-time highs in most major currencies and new 12-year highs in the Dollar respectively before falling back as US economic data came in stronger than expected and global stock markets extended their surge on news of further government stimulus in China.

This morning's action saw the Gold/Silver Ratio of the 2 formerly monetary precious metals hit its lowest since mid-July as silver's jump outpaced gold yet again, setting its highest London benchmark at the City's 12 noon market-clearing auction since December 2012 for US traders before retreating back below $32 per Troy ounce for the 3rd time this year.

Gold trading meantime saw the spot price spike to $2685 and then drop $30 after fixing above $2667 at London's AM benchmarking auction Thursday morning.