Wednesday, 11/13/2024 14:57
GOLD and SILVER trimmed an overnight rally in London trade on Wednesday as betting rebounded that the Federal Reserve will cut Dollar interest rates yet again in December after new data showed US inflation staying lower than analysts feared ahead of Donald Trump retaking the White House.
 
The 'core' measure of Consumer Price Index inflation – excluding food and fuel – rose in October to 3.3% per year, the fastest since May but still only 0.1 percentage points above this summer's 3-year low in core inflation.
 
 
Odds on the Fed cutting rates by another 0.25 points to 4.33% per year in December leapt on the data, rising from below 3-in-5 to stronger than 4-in-5 according to futures positioning tracked by derivatives exchange the CME's FedWatch tool.
 
Gold spiked to $2615 per Troy ounce as the Dollar eased on the currency markets, trading $25 above Tuesday's 8-week low before easing back to $2604.
 
Silver meanwhile spiked through $31 per ounce, rallying 2.7% from yesterday's 5-week low before edging back to $30.75.
 
That still left gold priced in Dollars 6.7% beneath Halloween's pre-election record, with silver now 11.9% below mid-October's 12-year peak.
 
"The swift move lower in gold post-election ran counter to our strategists’ expectations," says a note from US financial services giant and London bullion market-maker J.P.Morgan.
 
"However, they think the sell-off is a stumble, not a sea change."
 
Gold price in US Dollar terms, past 3 months. Source: BullionVault
 
New York stock futures rose ahead of the opening, edging the S&P500 index back towards Monday's new record high above 6,000 points.
 
So-called cryptocurrency Bitcoin meantime rose towards $90,000 per unit, gaining almost 1/3rd since Trump's victory a week ago.
 
European bourses slipped in contrast, while the Euro price of gold held above €2460 per Troy ounce, down 4.5% from its end-October record.
 
Gold prices in UK Pound terms meantime rose above £2050, still £100 below Halloween's gold price record.
 
Industrially-useful platinum in contrast held near 2-month lows, trading at $944 per Troy ounce in US Dollars, while sister-metal palladium slipped to the very same price, hitting new 9-week lows.
 
Gold's $200 plunge since Trump won the White House last Wednesday morning was "driven by near-term position squaring in a well subscribed pre-election trade," says J.P.Morgan's note.
 
"[It isn't] a break in [JPM's] thesis that a Republican sweep of government will likely continue to fuel further upside for gold in 2025 as the debasement trade rumbles on."
 
Washington's 10-year borrowing costs fell further today from last week's 4-month highs, edging back to 4.37% per annum after the headline pace of US inflation accelerated only 0.2 points to 2.6% on today's new CPI data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
 
With the federal government's outstanding debt already topping 120% of the USA's world-leading annual economic output, current Vice President Kamala Harris's plans would have increased the national debt by $3.95 trillion over the next decade, said analysis by "nonpartisan, non-profit" think tank the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget ahead of the November vote.
 
"President Trump's plan would increase the debt by $7.75 trillion."
 
"Tax-related promises made by Trump point to additional risk to our deficit forecast in 2025 and 2026," said ratings agency Fitch following the Republican candidate's sweeping win last week.
 
Today data "confirms" that inflation is heading lower, said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari today following the BLS release.
 

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

