Silver rallied close to $27.50 per ounce, over 80 cents above yesterday's 12-session low, after fixing at London's midday benchmark 21.2% higher from the start of March.

Shanghai silver premiums had earlier held above $3 per ounce after reaching the smallest in 2 weeks. That incentive for new imports has now averaged 10.0% versus London quotes across the past 6 months.

"Chinese speculators have really grabbed gold by the throat," the FT quotes market strategist John Reade at the mining industry's World Gold Council.

"Emerging markets have been the biggest end consumers for decades but they haven't been able to exert pricing power because of fast money in the west.

"Now, we are getting to the stage where speculative money in emerging markets can exert pricing power."

"Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Commodity Discovery Fund, sees a more nuanced picture," says Bloomberg.