Shanghai Gold Exchange prices today rallied to ¥548 per gram at the city's afternoon benchmark auction, 1.0% above Tuesday's 3-week low and holding the premium over London quotes – effectively the incentive to import bullion into the world's No.1 gold consumer nation – at $25 per Troy ounce, more than 3 times the long-term historical average.

Gold bullion in London then fixed above $2300 per Troy ounce for the 13th session in a row Wednesday afternoon, showing a 13.3% gain since this move began at the end of February, when Russia's President Putin said that Nato's support for Ukraine "risks" nuclear conflict

Silver rallied close to $27.50 per ounce, over 80 cents above yesterday's 12-session low, after fixing at London's midday benchmark 21.2% higher from the start of March.

Shanghai silver premiums had earlier held above $3 per ounce after reaching the smallest in 2 weeks. That incentive for new imports has now averaged 10.0% versus London quotes across the past 6 months.

"Chinese speculators have really grabbed gold by the throat," the FT quotes market strategist John Reade at the mining industry's World Gold Council.

"Emerging markets have been the biggest end consumers for decades but they haven't been able to exert pricing power because of fast money in the west.

"Now, we are getting to the stage where speculative money in emerging markets can exert pricing power."

"Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Commodity Discovery Fund, sees a more nuanced picture," says Bloomberg.

"Rather than being a direct driver of prices, the frenzied demand in China has encouraged western speculators to ramp up bets on [gold derivatives] gains in New York ."