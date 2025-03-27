BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

'One Way Gold' Up 1.4% to 18th New High of 2025 on Trump's Auto Tariffs 'Shock'

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

'One Way Gold' Up 1.4% to 18th New High of 2025 on Trump's Auto Tariffs 'Shock'

Thursday, 3/27/2025 16:43
GOLD BULLION jumped to new all-time highs against all major currencies in London's bullion market on Thursday as European stock markets slipped but equities in Asia and America rose following President Trump's sudden 25% trade tariff on the import of all foreign-made automobiles.
 
"Liberation Day in America is coming, soon," Trump tweeted on the TruthSocial platform he owns, apparently referring to next Wednesday, from when the new auto tariffs will apply.
 
London's 3pm benchmarking auction saw gold fix around $3056 per Troy ounce, up 1.4% for the day.
 
That marked gold's 18th fresh daily record in US Dollar terms since New Year, making 2025 the 10th best year already of the past 5.5 decades.
 
Chart of end-year gold price in US Dollars per ounce plus annual count of new all-time records. Source: BullionVault
 
While New York's April Comex gold futures traded $10 above London's new benchmark-price high, a rush by speculators to keep rolling bullish bets forward saw June become the most-active contract, breaching $3100 for the first time.
 
With precious metals still not singled out for Trump's tariffs, that sharply widened the incentive – rather than an urgency – for traders to ship yet more physical bullion into US warehouses.
 
"Tariff uncertainty stemming both from the US and other countries (Europe, Canada and Japan are considering reciprocal & retaliation tariffs) is ripe & amping up into April 2nd D-day," says Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp's strategist Nicky Shiels.
 
"But the market has had weeks (months) to price this in...[and] we are going to get more certainty over tariffs [on 'Liberation Day' next week]. So assets that have been tariff sensitive (gold, DXY, US stocks, MEX, CAD) may see an unwind/'sell-the-event' kinda knee jerk reaction.
 
"For now it's a choppy & reactionary trading environment with few places to hide out. Hence the 1-way gold price action."
 
Shares in giant Japanese auto exporters Toyota (TYO: 7203) and Nissan (TYO: 7201) both meantime dropped almost 2.0%, while South Korea's Hyundai (KRX: 005380) lost 4.3%, and India's Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS) – owners of UK brand Jaguar Land Rover – sank 5.5%.
 
Germany's luxury-car makers Mercedes-Benz (ETR: MBG) and BMW (ETR: BMW) dropped over 2.0% each, and shares in VW (ETR: VOW3) – whose plant in Puebla, Mexico made 1/3rd of a million cars last year, all for export to the US – lost 1.3% to trade 1/10th below mid-March's 9-month high.
 
Chart of major auto-maker share prices in US Dollar terms year-to-date. Source: Google Finance
 
China's BYD in contrast (SHE: 002594) leapt another 2.8%, back towards last week's record highs, after it reported sales out-running the electric-vehicle market's former leader Tesla across 2024.
 
Tesla itself (NASDAQ: TSLA) then rallied 4.1% in New York today, cutting its year-to-date plunge to a little over 25%.
 
New US data today revised growth in the world's largest economy higher for the last 3 months of 2024 to 2.4% annualized, thanks to inflation on the GDP prices index being revised down to 2.3%.
 
Inflation was also revised one tick lower on the more closely-followed core PCE index – set to show February's reading in new data Friday – at 2.6% per year in Q4.
 
Silver also jumped Thursday, gaining 2.3% from yesterday afternoon in London to put the more industrially-useful precious metal at 5-month highs of $34.40 per Troy ounce.
 
New York's silver futures traded 60 cents above that on the CME derivatives exchange's April Comex contract.
 
US copper prices edged back after ending Wednesday equal to $5.24 per pound on the CME's May contract – 14.3% above London's 3-month LME price of $10,112 per tonne – following Trump's threat to impose trade tariffs on the vital base metal, as he already has on steel and aluminum.
 
Gold in UK Pounds today set a new London Fix record above £2360 per Troy ounce, up 1.1% on the day, while the Euro price jumped 1.4% to a new all-time benchmark high at €2832.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025