US Jobs Shock Sends Gold to New EUR and GBP Records

Friday, 1/10/2025 15:33
GOLD PRICES leapt on Friday, adding 1.4% for the week in Dollar terms and hitting fresh record highs in Euros and UK Pounds, as stronger-than-expected US jobs data sent world stock markets lower, drove the greenback up to new multi-year highs, and raised the cost of borrowing for governments everywhere.
 
Contrary to Wednesday's private-sector ADP Payrolls estimate, jobs growth in the world's largest economy leapt past analyst forecasts for December, beating consensus by 60% and pushing the unemployment rate down by 0.1 points from November's 3-year high of 4.2%.
 
Betting on US interest rates – already 'hawkish' after yesterday's minutes from the Federal Reserve's December rate cut said some officials wanted to pause – pushed back expectations for the next Fed rate cut from May to June
 
 
Global stock markets extended this week's drop, losing 0.9% from last Friday's finish on the MSCI World Index, and taking it back down to what was a new all-time high in September.
 
Yet despite boosting the Dollar's trade-weighted DXY currency index to a 26-month high, the US jobs estimate's initial smack to gold prices was quickly reversed, with spot bullion then leaping to 4-week highs above $2693 per Troy ounce.
 
That sent gold priced in Euros surging to €2625 – higher by 0.6% than mid-November's post-US election record – while the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce hit £2200, almost 1/5th higher from 9 weeks ago and 5.6% higher for 2025 so far.
 
Chart of gold in UK Pounds, last 20 years. Source: BullionVault
 
" Bond vigilantes are back because of consistently stronger-than-expected US economic data, [the fact] that inflation will be sticky, and [also] renewed focus on debt and deficits," says Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at German financial giant Allianz.
 
"The pressure on bond markets could persist, particularly in the UK, in the absence of corrective [budget] measures and/or if inflation remains persistent," says French investment bank Natixis, pointing to "the concomitant fall in Sterling in response to likely sales of UK bonds by foreign holders."
 
The UK's 30-year Gilt yield today rose through 5.50% per annum, the highest since 2008, as the Pound sank for the 4th session running to new 14-month lows against the rising Dollar.
 
Germany's 10-year Bund yield meanwhile hit 2.57% per annum – the highest borrowing cost for Berlin since July and 0.4 points higher from this time last year – as the Euro dropped within 2.5 cents of parity, its lowest Dollar exchange rate since November 2022.
 
With 1 week until Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington's 10-year borrowing costs hit 14-month highs above 4.70% per annum after the December non-farm payrolls report.
 
Tokyo's 10-year rates rose to 2011 levels above 1.20% per annum on Japanese government bonds, and Beijing's government borrowing costs also rose, with China's 30-year bond yields adding 0.1 percentage points from the New Year's fresh record low of 1.80% per annum.
 
Shanghai's CSI300 share index meantime fell hard, down 1.3% for the day to its lowest since the Communist government promised economic stimulus in late-September to try stalling the world No.2 economy's slowdown in growth.
 
Today's move put the CSI300 back at a level first reached in the spring of 2007.
 
Industrial commodities rose again in contrast, taking Brent crude to 3-month highs above $80 per barrel as London copper broke above $9,000 per tonne for the first time since November.
 
Semi-industrial precious metal silver also outpaced gold's gain for the week, adding 2.6% in Dollar terms after hitting a 3.5-week high of $30.60 per Troy ounce following the US jobs news.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

