BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold $3000: Profit-Taking Jumps on Latest ETF-Driven Highs

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold $3000: Profit-Taking Jumps on Latest ETF-Driven Highs

Tuesday, 3/18/2025 16:05
GOLD's latest Dollar-price record above $3000 on Tuesday saw physical bullion find strong demand but still stronger profit-taking on world-leading marketplace BullionVault, as coin and small-bar sales continued to struggle but gold-backed ETFs enjoyed strong inflows.
 
Having first breached $3000 gold in spot-market trade Friday and then setting a new Shanghai record this morning at ¥700 per gram in China – the precious metal's No.1 mining, consumer and central-bank buying nation – the bullion price in London today fixed at its benchmarking auctions above $3000 per Troy ounce before leaping as high as $3039.
 
Gross demand for gold on BullionVault's 24/7 platform held firm with the past 12 months' daily average, but the volume of selling jumped 129.5% to outweigh buying 2.5 times over.
 
Reversing a little of last month's net gold bullion inflows, the strongest since June 2023, that equalled net liquidation on Tuesday of $4.0 million against total client gold holdings now worth a record $4.3 billion.
 
Over in gold-backed exchange-traded trust funds, the giant SPDR Gold product (NYSEArca: GLD) yesterday saw a small outflow.
 
But altogether, the 5 largest US-listed gold ETFs have expanded by 1.6% so far this month, needing an additional 25.7 tonnes of bullion to back the number of shares in issue, reaching the largest size in 21 months.
 
Chart of gold priced in USD per ounce vs. the tonnes backing the top 5 US-listed and top 5 Europe-listed gold ETFs. Source: BullionVault
 
Since the top five US-listed ETFs were last this large, gold bullion priced in the US Dollar has risen by 48.2%.
 
Europe's 5 largest gold ETPs have meantime expanded by 1.0% so far in March, needing an extra 7.4 tonnes to reach their largest combined size in 7 months.
 
"Inflows into gold exchange-traded funds have again accelerated in recent weeks," says Swiss bank and London bullion clearer UBS, "primarily driven by investors seeking defensive assets amid escalating uncertainties, ongoing central bank demand, and uncertainty over the Fed outlook."
 
Raising its analysts' 2025 gold price forecast from $3000 to $3200 per Troy ounce, "we reiterate our preference for the metal," says UBS, "and see any pullbacks as an opportunity to build fresh long positions."
 
US retail bar and coin sales, in contrast to ETFs, are struggling badly, with the US Mint selling barely half-a-tonne of gold product so far in March and less than 16 tonnes of silver Eagles, putting both on track for a near-60% drop from the past 10 years' monthly average.
 
Retail product demand in former bullion-market darling Germany had rallied say local dealers, with "a significant decline in investor selling" over the past 2 weeks according to one coin-and-small-bar retailer.
 
"Perhaps customers are waiting for a price increase and the optimal moment to sell," the retailer told GoldReporter last Friday. "Or it could be due to geopolitical and economic decisions, especially in the US."
 
Tuesday's new Dollar-price records came as Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas, killing over 400 Palestinians in airstrikes on Gaza immediately condemned by the United Nations' emergency relief coordinator, the government of Saudi Arabia, and the Israeli opposition but "solely" the responsibility of Hamas according to US President Trump's acting ambassador to the UN.
 
Trump meantime spoke by phone to Moscow's President Putin to discuss "dividing up certain assets" in Ukraine as part of 'ceasefire' talks proposed more than 3 years since Russia invaded its western neighbour.
 
Euro prices for London gold bullion today moved up withing 1.5% of mid-February's all-time benchmark high, trading close to €2780 per Troy ounce.
 
The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce meantime rose within 0.5% of last month's peak, rising to £2340 as a fresh drop in New York's stock market cut Tuesday's earlier equity gains in London and European bourses.
 
Shanghai gold prices have now risen by 104.4% since the Covid pandemic began to go global 5 years ago.
 
That's almost exactly the same rise as London gold has made priced in Euros, gaining 101.7% in UK Pounds and 99.9% priced in the US Dollar.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025