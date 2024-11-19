BullionVault
Gold Price Hits 1-Week High as Russia Updates 'Nuclear Doctrine' on US-Ukraine Missile Strikes

Gold Price Hits 1-Week High as Russia Updates 'Nuclear Doctrine' on US-Ukraine Missile Strikes

Tuesday, 11/19/2024 17:17
The PRICE of GOLD extended its rebound from the Trump Slump on Tuesday, touching 1-week highs as the Kremlin's President Putin threatened nuclear retailiation against Ukraine's Western supporters after Kyiv began using long-range US missiles to attack targets deep inside Russia. 
 
Peaking $100 above last week's 2-month low of $2537 per Troy ounce, the price of gold in Dollar terms then eased $10 lower as New York's S&P500 index opened with a small 0.2% rise.
 
Global stock markets in contrast fell for the 5th time in 6 sessions on the MSCI World Index, edging back towards Friday's 1-week low while Western government bond prices rose, edging longer-term borrowing costs lower amid news of Ukraine's missile strikes on Russia.
 
With Europe's dependence on Russian energy supplies still unclear almost 3 years after sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began, fuel prices extended their recent gains as winter hit the region, with crude oil edging up to new November highs – 3.6% above last week's test of the 2-month floor in local benchmark Brent – while natural gas futures rose to the highest in 11 months on derivatives exchange ICE's Dutch TTF December 2024 contract, adding 18.0% so far this month.
 
US defense stocks meantime outpaced the wider equity market, adding 0.5% to the share price of military manufacturers Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Raytheon (NYSE: RTX) and Boeing (NYSE: BA).
Chart of Brent crude oil, gold and the iShares Aerospace and Defense ETF (BATS: ITA)
 
"Russia will now view any attack by a non-nuclear country supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack," says Moscow's state-run Tass news agency, quoting today's new version of the Kremlin's 'nuclear doctrine'.
 
Last approved in June 2020, the document was suddenly updated overnight due to "the realities of the modern day" after outgoing US President Joe Biden approved the use by Ukraine of American-made ATACMS missiles to hit strike Russian military bases up to 250 kilometers across the border.
 
"The burgeoning trade in illicit gold is funding the Russian war in Ukraine, allowing the affiliates of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State to refinance, and generating profits for armed groups and organised crime on a global scale," says a new report from the formal mining-industry's World Gold Council.
 
"The [Russian mercenary] Wagner group has been one of the greatest beneficiaries. Estimates suggest it earned more than US$2.5 billion from illicit gold mining since the [2022] invasion of Ukraine,  which has been funnelled back into the Russian war machine."
 
Like gold prices, silver today rallied to 1-week highs against the rising US Dollar, reaching $31.50 per Troy ounce before dropping back 30 cents.
 
The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce jumped to £2087 and Euro gold very nearly touched €2500 for the first time since Monday last week.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

