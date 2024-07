FURTHER weakness in US jobs data sent the price of gold jumping to 1-month Dollar highs on Friday, but the precious metal rose only to 2-week highs in Euro and Sterling terms as France's far-right National Rally headed for a win but no outright majority in this Sunday's vote, while the UK's centre-left Labour Party warned of geopolitical storms after winning what one pundit called "a loveless landslide" in the 2024 General Election.

Silver bullion followed and extended the gains in Dollar gold prices as June's non-farm payrolls estimate confirmed the US jobs market slowdown shown in data earlier this week, rising 5.1% for the week and hitting 1-month highs at $31 per Troy ounce in late London trade.

Voter turn-out in Iran meantime fell to a record low as reformist Masoud Pezeshkian vied with hard-line conservative Saeed Jalili to become president of the Islamic theocracy after Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

Net job creation on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' NFP data slowed by 25% last month from May's figure, down to the weakest June addition since 2019 at 206,000.

That edged the US unemployment rate up to its highest since October 2021 at 4.1%.

Average hourly US wages meantime rose 3.9% from 12 months before, the slowest increase in over 3 years.

Raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will finally start cutting US interest rates from today's 2-decade high in September – eve of the presidential ballot between Joe Biden and Donald Trump – the data saw Dollar gold prices spike to $2380 per Troy ounce, 2.1% higher from last Friday, as the US currency fell for the 7th session running against the world's other major currencies.

Euro gold in contrast added only 1.0% for the week, fixing around €2200 per Troy ounce in London's 3pm benchmarking auction.