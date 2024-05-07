FURTHER weakness in US jobs data sent the price of gold jumping to 1-month Dollar highs on Friday, but the precious metal rose only to 2-week highs in Euro and Sterling terms as France's far-right National Rally headed for a win but no outright majority in this Sunday's vote, while the UK's centre-left Labour Party warned of geopolitical storms after winning what one pundit called "a loveless landslide" in the 2024 General Election.

Voter turn-out in Iran meantime fell to a record low as reformist Masoud Pezeshkian vied with hard-line conservative Saeed Jalili to become president of the Islamic theocracy after Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

Net job creation on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' NFP data slowed by 25% last month from May's figure, down to the weakest June addition since 2019 at 206,000.

That edged the US unemployment rate up to its highest since October 2021 at 4.1%.

Average hourly US wages meantime rose 3.9% from 12 months before, the slowest increase in over 3 years.

Raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will finally start cutting US interest rates from today's 2-decade high in September – eve of the presidential ballot between Joe Biden and Donald Trump – the data saw Dollar gold prices spike to $2380 per Troy ounce, 2.1% higher from last Friday, as the US currency fell for the 7th session running against the world's other major currencies.

Euro gold in contrast added only 1.0% for the week, fixing around €2200 per Troy ounce in London's 3pm benchmarking auction.