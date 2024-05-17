UPDATE 17:30 London: Fresh Dollar weakness saw gold jump into Friday afternoon's physical benchmark pricing in London, fixing back at the record high set 6 weeks ago at $2400 per Troy ounce at 3pm before rising further in spot-market trade. Bullion in terms of the Euro and British Pound also rose sharply, but fixed 2.0% and 1.2% respectively below 12th April's all-time record high gold prices , coming in at €2209 and £1892. Silver prices also leapt, jumping through $30 per Troy ounce for the first time since February 2013 after Kyiv said Russian forces have advanced 10km closer to Ukraine's 2nd city, Kharkiv. Read Friday's earlier London Gold Market Report below.

GOLD PRICES rose in all major currencies Friday, adding 0.5% for the week against a falling US Dollar as Russia continued its latest assault on Ukrainian city Kharkiv, foreign aid began reaching refugees from Israel's war in Gaza, and comments from Federal Reserve policymakers jarred with growing signs of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

China and Japan's stock markets ended the day higher but Western equities slipped after New York's Dow Jones Industrial Average yesterday peaked above the 40,000 level for the first time ever, only to end the session 0.1% lower overall.

Crude oil prices edged higher for the week, while longer-term borrowing costs held on track for their lowest weekly close in 6 as 10-year US Treasury yields offered new buyers 4.39% per annum.

"With interest rates where they are, they should really be hurting gold," says one trading advisory.

"This tells me that the bid behind gold is not [about] interest rates [cuts], as these are being pushed back, but more a function of geopolitical tensions .”