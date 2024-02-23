The PRICE of GOLD BULLION rose Friday in London, marking its best week in 12 but lagging the fresh all-time highs in global stock markets after AI chip-maker Nvidia posted quarterly earnings even stronger than the tech-stock darling's analysts expected.

"Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point," claimed Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) founder and CEO Jensen Huang in Thursday's press release

"Demand [for artificial intelligence applications] is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations."

With NVDA now trading over 236% higher from this time last year, information technology stocks in the US-listed S&P500 index have risen by 57.0% over the past 12 months.

The rest of the index has added 17.7%.

That tops by more than $1 trillion the combined 2023 economic output of Germany, Japan and India – the world's 3rd through 5th largest GDPs – and it matches over 99% of the total value of every corporation listed on the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock markets in China, the world's 2nd largest economy and No.1 export nation.

"Nvidia is the story everywhere," says strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss precious metals refining and finance group MKS Pamp, comparing the AI chipmaker against natural resources stocks and finding that its market capitalization is now "equal to 5 Exxon Mobils (when net income of NVDA is $30bn vs XOM at $36bn), 9 BHPs and 77 Barricks!"

"[Such] super low sentiment in commodities is nothing new...with comparisons to mid-1990s, 2000-2002 and 2015-2019. [But] gold is also being wrapped up in the 'commodity-off' sentiment even though it's sitting just beneath all-time-highs [and] fundamentally, physical demand remains insatiable, steady and increasingly price insensitive."

Trading 1.5% higher from last Friday's closing price in London, gold bullion rose into today's afternoon benchmarking process, suggesting strong demand over supply in the first round of the auction and fixing above $2027 per Troy ounce.

Silver prices in contrast lost 1.3% over the 5 sessions to Friday's noon benchmarking in London, reversing almost all of last week's 35 cent gain to stand $1 lower per ounce across 2024 so far at $22.70.

So-called crypto currency Bitcoin meantime dropped 1.8% from last Friday

Giant gold-backed ETF the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEArca: GLD) yesterday shrank in size for the 9th session in 15 so far in February, reaching a new 4.5-year low needing less than 828 tonnes of bullion backing.

Alongside Nvidia's earnings results this week, UK-listed commercial bank (and London bullion market maker) Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) beat forecasts with an 18% rise in annual profits. But shares in HSBC (LON: HSBA) fell hard after it reported a heavy write-down on its investment in a Chinese bank.