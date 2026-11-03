Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

US Midterm Elections See Gold and Silver Try to Rebound Again

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

US Midterm Elections See Gold and Silver Try to Rebound Again

Tue, 03-Nov-2026 15:06

GOLD rebounded again on Tuesday, repeating yesterday's rally to $3969 per ounce while crude oil prices fell further, long-term interest rates edged higher from 2-month lows and global stock markets slipped for the 5th session running as US voters went to the polls for the mid-term elections.

Silver also rallied again but less strongly, failing to hold the $50 per troy ounce level after touching a new 2026 low beneath $49 overnight.

With today bringing the vote in US midterms, the price of gold had fallen back below $3900 per ounce during Asian trade, and like silver it also eased back after rebounding once more, trading at $3945 as New York trading began.

"In the event of dual Democrat Congressional control," says bullion-market analyst Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX, "rates and the Dollar would look lower. Gold should thus find support [as] Democrats restrain the Republican agenda [and] fiscal stimulus.

"[But] tariffs, immigration and the Iran War stay with the White House."

BullionVault chart of the Dollar gold price, past 5 years

US President Trump last night hailed Monday's $10 drop in crude oil prices as "the biggest drop in history" after Iran said "consultations through mediators" to end the war "are very ⁠intensive."

But with regular gasoline now costing US drivers over 1/3rd more than this time last year as diesel prices rise 70%, odds suggested by so-called 'predictions market' Kalshi today put a 75% chance on the Democrats winning the Senate and 94% chance on Trump's opponents taking the House.

Following Trump's deal with Moscow to allow exports of Russian diesel despite President Putin's continued war on Ukraine, the Kremlin today said a trilateral meeting of the 2 leaders plus China's President Xi is being planned for the APEC economic summit in Shenzhen, China in 2 weeks' time.

Russia's "utterly horrific" attack on an aid distribution centre in east Ukraine city Zaporizhia yesterday killed at last 31, President Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

US forces meantime made "defensive strikes" overnight against Iranian military sites on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said 3 tankers had exploded today after trying to transit the Strait without its permission, hitting naval mines.

Tehran's Houthi allies meanwhile said they attacked Saudi forces in eastern Yemen.

"By the end of this year we won't be paying Israel," said Trump of Washington's $4bn in annual aid.

"Now we'll help Israel if they need it."

The Chinese Yuan today fell from fresh 4.5-year highs on the FX market after the People's Bank of China cut the amount of US Dollars available in the country's banking system by raising the foreign-currency reserves requirements for commercial lenders to try stemming what one analyst called "the momentum behind Yuan appreciation and prevent the market from developing excessive one-way expectations."

New data published Tuesday by the mining industry's World Gold Council says China's household demand for gold bars and coins was greater than gold jewellery demand for the 4th calendar quarter in a row in July-to-September, the longest such stretch on record.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Add BullionVault as one of your preferred information sources on Google

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
9 October 2026

Gold Investor Index

Gold buying leaps

 

 

 

ABC
15 October 2026

ABC Global Roaming

Gold politics

 

 

 

BBC Radio 4 Today
18 August 2026

BBC Radio 4 Today: Why has gold rebounded?

Start at 22:00

 

 

 

Gold Silver News
16 October 2026 

Interview from LBMA 2026 conference

LBMA/LPPM 2026

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...