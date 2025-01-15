BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Price Spikes as US Inflation Data Ease 'Fed Rate Hike' Fears

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Price Spikes as US Inflation Data Ease 'Fed Rate Hike' Fears

Wednesday, 1/15/2025 15:16
The GOLD PRICE spiked against a falling US Dollar on Wednesday, coming within $100 of Halloween's all-time high for the 2nd time in a week as equities rose with bond prices – driving down borrowing costs – after new data said underlying inflation slowed a little last month in the world's largest economy, easing fears that the Fed's next move would be to raise interest rates.
 
Headline inflation hit 2.9% per year in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said, the fastest pace since July.
 
 
But so-called 'core' inflation excluding food and fuel slipped 0.1 percentage points to 3.2%, just below analysts' consensus forecasts.
 
Unmoved by yesterday's Producer Price inflation as well as by the 'panic' in EFP contracts for turning US gold futures into physical bullion ahead of Trump 2.0's universal import tariffs, gold priced in the Dollar hit $2695 before pulling back $10 per Troy ounce.
 
Ten-year US Treasury yields meanwhile fell 14 basis points, the sharpest drop since August, as bond prices jumped from the lowest in 14 months.
 
With the Dollar falling again from Monday's 27-month high on its trade-weighted DXY index, that left gold in other currencies little moved, with the Euro price beneath €2595 and the UK Pound price at £2181, also a new all-time high earlier this New Year.
 
Chart of gold's performance in USD, GBP and EUR. Source: BullionVault
 
Betting on this month's Federal Reserve meeting, as tracked by derivatives exchange the CME's FedWatch tool, continued to put near-100% odds on the US central bank making no change to overnight interest rates in January.
 
But while the position of most interest-rate futures traders still sees no change before June, the odds of a cut coming in May rose to 47%, up 10 percentage points from yesterday.
 
"The market will be encouraged by the decrease in core inflation," Bloomberg quotes one asset manager. "It should alleviate concerns the Fed would not only stop cutting interest rates, but could even reverse course and begin raising them."
 
"It certainly does not make the Fed more likely to ease," agrees another fund manager quoted by Reuters, "but it will ease some of the fears that their next move, at least in the near term, may be a raise."
 
Global stock markets had already rallied from yesterday's 2-month low on the MSCI World Index, with European bourses rising 1.1% to a 1-week high as the New York Stock Exchange opened.
 
China's CSI300 index ended the day lower, however, erasing 1/4 of Monday's steep gains, which had been led by domestic chip-makers soaring on the latest threat from Washington to restrict Chinese access to US technology.
 
"For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)," tweeted US President-Elect Donald Trump on his own TruthSocial platform overnight.
 
Retaking the White House next Monday, "We will begin charging those that make money off of us," Trump promised, announcing that "January 20, 2025, will be the birth date of the External Revenue Service" but not explaining how foreign manufacturers will be forced to pay tariffs rather than the US firms who import those goods.
 
Silver prices also spiked on today's US inflation data, surging by 50 cents to peak at $30.40 per Troy ounce, briefly erasing the last of this week's previous 3.0% drop.
 
Government bond prices also rallied sharply across other Western markets, driving 10-year German Bund yields down 10 basis points and comparable UK Gilt rates 16bps lower as US Treasury yields fell.
 

 

  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025