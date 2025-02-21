BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

GLD and IAU Gold ETFs Surge Fastest Since Russia Invaded Ukraine

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

GLD and IAU Gold ETFs Surge Fastest Since Russia Invaded Ukraine

Friday, 2/21/2025 16:15
The PRICE of GOLD eased back on Friday, cutting its weekly gain to 0.4% but heading for the highest weekend prices in history as US bullion-backed ETF trust funds expanded the fastest since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began 3 years ago.
 
Giant gold-backed ETF trust the SPDR Gold product (NYSEArca: GLD) today headed for its biggest weekly growth since early March 2022, needing an additional 20 tonnes of bullion to back its value as investor inflows grew its shares in issue 2.4% by Thursday night from last Friday's finish.
 
 
World No.2 exchange-traded gold fund the iShares IAU trust also grew this week, needing an additional 5 tonnes and taking the two gold ETFs' combined weight of backing to the most since end-September 2023, eve of Hamas' attack on Israel.
 
The price of gold in Dollars has risen 61.2% since those attacks sparked the Israeli invasion of Gaza..
 
Chart of GLD + IAU gold ETFs' combined bullion backing. Source: BullionVault
 
Whilst the price of gold has now risen by 51.4% since 24 February 2022, the day that Russia began its all-out invasion of Ukraine, the world's 2 largest gold-backed ETFs have shrunk 16.1% in combined size.
 
"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with "Zelensky [is the] courageous leader of a nation at war," said US special envoy Keith Kellogg last night after a day of talks with the Ukrainian President, lambasted this week as a "dictator" by Donald Trump after Kyiv refused his proposal for a peace deal with Russia involving mineral rights being handed to Washington.
 
"Gold prices soar to record high fueled by safe-haven demand," claims a headline at Reuters.
 
Yet "Record prices dampen demand in top hubs," says another, leading a report on how buyers in No.2 gold consumer market India "are just sitting back...waiting on the sidelines, hoping to jump in once prices drop."
 
Shanghai gold prices meantime showed a $7 per ounce premium to the global benchmark of London. That put the incentive for new bullion imports back at its typical level after slipping towards zero since the precious metal's No.1 consumer market returned from the week-long New Year holidays earlier this month.
 
With London bullion trading at $2933 per Troy ounce late Friday, the extra price for New York gold futures contracts receded again, easing to $12 per Troy ounce after peaking at $50 earlier in 2025 on fears that returning US President Donald Trump will hit all US imports with trade tariffs, including precious metals.
 
The cost of borrowing gold on a 1-month lease also fell Friday, halving to 1.4% per annum from Thursday's levels in London's bullion market to the lowest since mid-January, back before Trump's re-inauguration.
 
Silver meantime held firm on the day but showed a 20-cent decline for the week per Troy ounce, fixing at midday in London back below $33 before slipping another 30c to $32.60.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

  

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025