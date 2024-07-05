The GOLD PRICE fell back on Tuesday, down $10 from yesterday's 1-week high but holding 1.1% above last Friday's 5-week closing low as global stock markets rose despite worsening geopolitical tensions between the West and 'the rest' driving further central-bank gold buying at the precious metal's recent all-time high prices.

Crude oil ignored geopolitics and held near 2-month lows, while silver prices touched a 7-session high above $27.50 per Troy ounce before edging back 20 cents.

With the London bullion market closed Monday for the UK's May Bank Holiday, the price of wholesale bullion yesterday touched $2332 per Troy ounce – a level briefly reached but then lost following last Wednesday's promise of 'higher for longer' interest rates from the US Federal Reserve

"The Fed [only] confirmed what the markets had already worked out," says the latest weekly note from analysts SFA (Oxford) for German bullion refiners Heraeus.

"Gold's recent price retreat also means that it is no longer overbought...[and] although speculative positioning [in Comex futures] has climbed with the price, it is still well short of levels seen from 2020 to 2022."

June and July will leave US interest rates at the 2-decade highs set by the Fed last summer, according to market consensus

But fewer than 1-in-3 bets on September's Fed meeting now see the US central bank failing to cut its key interest rate that month, down from more than 1-in-2 this time last week.

Longer-term borrowing costs also continued to retreat on Tuesday, with the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds falling to the lowest in 4 weeks at 4.45% per annum, a quarter-point below late-April's 5-month highs.

"With the major [monetary policymakers] out of the way," says a look ahead from Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp, pointing to the recent 'no change' decisions from the US Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, "other central banks' divergence will be on full display this week."

Australia's RBA is "under pressure to hike" while the UK's Bank of England is expected "to hold and inform [on its likely] path". Mexico should "pause ahead of election" and Sweden's Riksbank is expected to cut.

Back in gold bullion, official data today said that the People's Bank of China added another 2 tonnes of gold to its reserves in April – "the lowest monthly increase since they resumed reporting additions in November 2022" as analyst Krishan Gopaul of the mining industry's World Gold Council notes.

The National Bank of Poland bought more than that on Gopaul's analysis, adding 3.5 tonnes to the 1.2 tonnes already bought at then-record prices in March having previously suspended new purchases following November's election victory by Donald Tusk – opponent of the right-wing PiS party which appointed NBP Governor Adam Glapiński.

The neighboring Czech National Bank also bought gold amid April's fresh all-time price highs, adding 1 tonne in what is now a 14-month program.