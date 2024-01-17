BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Live support

NEED HELP? ASK US NOW

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Stocks Drop, Dollar Jumps, Gold Sinks to 5-Week Low as 2024 Rate-Cut Bets Fall from Record

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold in History

Gold Books

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Archive

More...

List of authors

Stocks Drop, Dollar Jumps, Gold Sinks to 5-Week Low as 2024 Rate-Cut Bets Fall from Record

Wednesday, 1/17/2024 15:00
The PRICE of GOLD fell to its lowest London benchmark price in 5 weeks on Wednesday as a rebound in UK inflation data and stronger-than-expected US retail sales figures saw speculators slash their record betting on the Federal Reserve cutting Dollar interest rates in 2024.
 
The US currency rose further on the FX market, reaching 1-month highs on its DXY index after jumping Tuesday when senior US Fed policymaker Christopher Waller reversed his previous forecast of a rate cut before June 2024.
 
"Today, I view the risks to our employment and inflation mandates as being more closely balanced," said Governor Waller – formerly a renowned 'hawk' until saying 2 months ago that an economic slowdown warranted lower interest rates.
 
"I believe policy is set properly," Waller now thinks. "It is restrictive and should continue to put downward pressure on demand."
 
Watch or listen to our Gold Market Reports on YouTube.
 
Gold prices fell to $2025 on Waller's comments – down $35 per Troy ounce from the weekend – before rallying overnight only to drop again, sinking towards $2011 at today's afternoon London bullion auction as New York's stock market opened sharply lower, with European bourses already 1.5% down for the session.
 
Chart of gold price in Dollars vs. EuroStoxx 600 share index. Source: Google Finance
 
World No.2 economy China grew less quickly than analysts expected at the end of 2023, official data said today, expanding by 5.2% after slowing to 4.9% annual growth in the summer.
 
But inflation in the world's 6th largest economy, the UK, held firm last month at 5.1% on the 'core' measure while retail sales in world No.1 the USA also beat analyst forecasts, expanding at the fastest monthly pace since September.
 
"Several bedrock factors will sustain the price of gold at what would still be a historically high level," says global bank and London bullion-market clearer HSBC in a new 2024 forecast, looking at geopolitical tensions and continued central-bank gold bullion reserves demand.
 
"[But] should the US Dollar rebound, gold prices may face downward pressure."
 
With the Dollar rising further on Wednesday's strong retail sales data, the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce had earlier curbed its fall but then lost almost £20 to £1580 going into the London PM fixing, while the Euro price of gold also broke down to 1-week lows, trading at €1850.
 
Government bond prices also fell again with gold and equities on Wednesday, driving 10-year US Treasury yields up to 4.10% per annum – the highest since the eve of December's 'dot plot' forecasts from Fed policymakers, widely taken to signal the end of 'higher for longer'.
 
Yesterday saw the 10-year yield jump 0.11 points on Waller's comments, the steepest 1-day rise since early November, when Western central banks led by the US Fed vowed 'higher for longer' on their interest-rate policies.
 
Coming into this week's data, "Bond traders start to hedge against half-point Fed cut in March," said a headline from Bloomberg overnight, pointing to what the news-wire calls a " surge of activity seen in dovish [interest-rate] options wagers last week."
 
The market's forecast for end-2024 Fed rates ended Friday at a new series low on the CME derivatives exchange's CME FedWatch tool, dropping to 3.68% per annum before jumping back to 1-week highs on Wednesday at 3.93%.
 
That still signals 3 additional Fed rate cuts over the 3 forecast by the US central bank itself in December's economic projections.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver and platinum market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...

Luxury and power Persia to Greece

An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault

BullionVault Ltd © 2024