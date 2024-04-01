The GOLD PRICE rallied in London trade Thursday, regaining 0.8% from yesterday's 2-week low as global bond and equity markets steadied from their sell-off after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate meeting confirmed the US central bank's 'dovish' switch for 2024.

Rising back to $2046 per Troy ounce, the Dollar gold price outperformed the other precious metals, with platinum at a 2-week low of $966, silver still below $23, and palladium also at a 3-week low of $1056.

"Most of us forecasted rate normalization to begin sometime this year," said Tom Barkin, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and a voting member of the US central bank's policy committee in 2024, in a speech last night.

But while "a soft landing is increasingly conceivable [it's] in no way inevitable," he went on, warning of recession risks even while saying that "the US economy continues to defy expectations.

"As usual the bond markets have been too enthusiastic about the outlook," says a note from bullion-market analyst Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX, reviewing this week's retreat in debt prices and resulting rebound in longer-term borrowing costs.

"Details in the [Fed] Minutes suggest the target rate being held [at today's 2-decade highs] for longer than anticipated [and are] not ruling out further firming if the data demand it."

"The stock and bond rallies since late October might have discounted an easier monetary policy this year than Fed officials are likely to deliver," agrees former Fed and US Treasury official Ed Yardeni.

"As long as the unemployment rate remains below 4.0%, they are likely to hold off on easing, in our opinion. That’s because their worst nightmare would be a rebound in inflation."

Separate figures then put jobless benefit claims lower than analysts expected for the final week of 2023, but the US manufacturing sector remains in contraction on both the S&P Global and ISM's PMI surveys, marking the 14th month of lower activity on December's data – the longest such stretch since the Tech Stock Bubble burst in 2000-2001.

With the Dollar slipping back Thursday from the past week's strong rally, the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce held little changed at yesterday's 2-week lows around £1610, while the Euro gold price edged up towards last Friday's finish to 2023 at €1866.

The US government's official December jobs and wages estimates are due out Friday.