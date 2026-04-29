Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Rebounds to Gain $5 in April, Mirrors Oil Plunge as Fed Splits on 'Easing'

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Sinks Again But Central Banks 'Still Buying Heavily'

Wed, 29-Apr-2026 14:59

GOLD PRICES fell to new 4-week lows against the Dollar, Euro and Sterling on Wednesday as new data said that central banks have continued to buy the 'safe haven' metal but the Iran War energy-price shock worsened.

With the USA and Iran both blockading the vital Strait of Hormuz, "No more Mr.Nice Guy!" said an AI image of Donald Trump − carrying an assault rifle against a war-torn desert backdrop − tweeted by the President overnight.

"Iran can't get their act together," Trump said. "They better get smart soon!"

Brent crude leapt above $115 per barrel, a new 4-year high almost 60% higher from the eve of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The price of gold in contrast dropped to $4540 per Troy ounce, extending its loss so far this week to 3.6% so far in US Dollar terms and hitting 5-week lows against surging 'commodity currency' the Australian Dollar.

After official data for March said that central banks were heavy net sellers of gold as this Middle East war began, "The conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel added to an already fraught geoeconomic environment," says the latest quarterly supply-and-demand report from the mining industry's World Gold Council, "driving greater volatility across markets including gold.

"Continued central bank gold demand against this backdrop underscores the broadly strategic nature of their purchases and continued confidence in gold’s role as a store of value during periods of uncertainty."

BullionVault chart of central bank gold demand (WGC estimates) as % of quarterly world mine output

Using data and analysis from specialist consultants Metals Focus, today's Gold Demand Trends for Q1 includes an estimate of central bank gold demand, widely believed to be greater than the sector's officially reported data suggests.

Despite gold prices averaging a new quarterly record near $4873 per ounce in January-to-March, the report puts central bank demand at the 7th heaviest 3-month total on current records, some 7.8% greater than the past 5-year quarterly average by weight at 243 tonnes.

But analysis by BullionVault of the available official data so far says that while 8 central banks bought 63 tonnes of gold between them in Q1, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey sold and borrowed against 118 tonnes, cutting its total gold holdings − including commercial bank bullion held as part of their required reserves − below 700 tonnes for the first time since Q3 2023.

"Nothing changed regarding the long-term thesis," says a report about central-bank gold sales for Bloomberg News from derivatives exchange the CME. "What changed is that the crisis they were preparing for actually arrived."

"Gold is the most liquid non-Dollar asset they have. So, they're selling it, not because they're wrong about gold, but because it's working exactly as it's designed."

"Precious metal returns often increase as geopolitical stress emerges," says the latest commodities market review and outlook from international lender the World Bank.

"[But] blistering rallies in early 2026 [have] subsided as the conflict escalated. This atypical pattern likely reflects a partial reversal of the speculative fervor that gripped precious metals markets in recent months, extending a spell of extraordinary volatility."

With gold down again Wednesday, more industrially useful silver − which currently finds no reported central bank demand − meantime fell through $72 per Troy ounce for the first time in 3 weeks, down 4.1% from last Friday's London benchmarking auction.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
2 April 2026

Gold Investor Index

Record buyers

 

 

 

CNBC-e
12 February 2026 (in English)

Too hot, too fast

 

 

 

BBC R4 Today
23 December 2025

Gold jumps

 

 

 

LBMA
28 October 2025 

Metals in motion

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...