BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Price Hits $3000 as US Consumer Sentiment Sinks on 'Trump Uncertainty'

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Price Hits $3000 as US Consumer Sentiment Sinks on 'Trump Uncertainty'

Friday, 3/14/2025 15:20
GOLD pulled back Friday after breaking $3000 per ounce for the first time in history but held at a new record-high weekly closing price as US consumer sentiment extended its worst plunge since the Covid Crash amid Trump 2.0's volatile trade-war policy and geopolitical re-ordering.
 
Setting a new record price this morning above ¥695 per gram in China – gold's No.1 consumer and central-bank buying nation – gold in New York's Comex futures market jumped as high as 
$3017 on the April contract.
 
 
London bullion meantime peaked almost $5 above the $3000 mark for gold before also falling back, retreating to a gold price of $2985 per Troy ounce for a 1.9% weekly rise at a new all-time Friday evening high.
 
"[Because of] the high level of uncertainty around policy and other economic factors," says the University of Michigan in its preliminary March report, "[US] consumers from all three political affiliations are in agreement that the outlook has weakened since February."
 
That's sent the Michigan survey's monthly index sinking to a 2.5-year low, heading for its sharpest quarterly drop since the Covid Crisis of spring 2020 as fears over the impact of trade tariffs sees consumers' year-ahead inflation expectations jump from 4.3% to 4.9% per annum.
 
US consumer sentiment on the University of Michigan index vs. real gold price in US$/oz inverted
 
"Over the last year we've had a very good run for gold because of all the uncertainty that we're seeing in global markets," says Nikos Kavalis, managing director of specialist bullion-market analysts Metals Focus.
 
"That's been amplified over the past 48 hours because it's clear the Trump administration is doubling down on its trade-war policies, really spooking investors."
 
Western stock markets rose Friday however, rallying for only the 4th session in 10 so far in March and pulling the MSCI World Index 1.1% above from last night's new 6-month low.
 
Silver meantime tracked gold prices, hitting a new 5-month Dollar high at $34.08 per Troy ounce before retreating 50 cents.
 
Crude oil bounced again from this week's 3-year lows, copper reached new 9-month highs, and tech stocks on the Nasdaq 100 index rallied to cut their 1-month loss to 11.5%.
 
After saying again that both Canada and Greenland should become part of the United States, Donald Trump today called on Moscow's President Putin to avoid a "horrible massacre" of Ukrainian troops now surrounded by Russian forces in Kursk.
 
Trump also thanked Democrat Party leader Chuck Schumer for agreeing to the Republicans' proposed budget rather than delaying it beyond next week's deadline for yet another debt ceiling limit and possible US government shutdown.
 
"Our Economy will BOOM, like never before!" says Trump.
 
"[But] it's not really a decision, it's a Hobson's choice," said Schumer to colleagues in the Senate late Thursday.
 
"Either proceed with the bill before us, or risk Donald Trump throwing America into the chaos of a shutdown."
 
Back in gold prices, and "whether it's $3200 or $3500, it's very hard to predict the actual top," says Kavalis at Metals Focus.
 
"But we're close," he believes, because he expects US policy to become more clear and stable, led by the White House refusing to let the US slide into recession.
 
Next week brings the US Federal Reserve's March interest-rate decision, plus its updated 'dot plot' forecasts for GDP growth, inflation and the path of US Dollar borrowing costs.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

  

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025