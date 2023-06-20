High Gold Prices Hit Chinese, Indian Demand
GOLD PRICES flat-lined against a weaker US Dollar on Tuesday, treading water around $1950 per Troy ounce as China's central bank cut interest rates again, contrasting with the 'hawkish' stance of the US Federal Reserve.
With Fed boss Jerome Powell speaking to lawmakers tomorrow about the US central bank's outlook on the economy, inflation and interest rates, global stock markets retreated but held near recent highs, with Japan's Topix index edging 0.3% lower from fresh 3-decade records while India's Sensex closed within 0.5% of new all-time highs.
China's CSI300 index meanwhile slipped 0.1% from 3-week highs as the People's Bank cut yet more target borrowing costs following a raft of worsening data for the world's No.2 economy.