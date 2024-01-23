Price correlated more strongly than with silver...!

WHO would have guessed it? asks Adrian Ash at BullionVault.

Trying to look at gold's correlation with US government debt, and how its price is also correlated against the performance of investment asset classes like silver or inflation-protected Treasury bonds, we got distracted...

...and stumbled over this fact:

Germany makes more sauerkraut when the stock market goes up.

Yes, really. Or maybe it's the other way around.

Maybe eating pickled cabbage makes investors hungry for German shares.

Quite what this means for gold prices or their correlation with US government debt, we can't say.

And no – we don't, as yet, have the latest data for how much sauerkraut was pickled and bottled or canned by factories in Germany in 2023.

But if the relationship with the Dax index held strong, then it was probably a lot!

(Nor, by the way, can you trade top sauerkraut brand Hengstenberg on the Frankfurt stock market either. It's a privately-owned, family-run business.)

But don't let such boring facts ruin your fun. Nor your next hot investment tip.

I mean, who knew that US households love to go shopping when the price of cookies goes up?

Yes, it's true. Based on monthly data, US retail spending shows a 0.91 correlation across the last 10 years with the average price of chocolate chip cookies.

Quite how this connection works, I can't guess. A sugar rush maybe? But that figure – simply taking the 'r' coefficient across all months since 2014 – would read 1.00 if cookie prices and total retail spending moved precisely in lockstep. They'd move exactly opposite if it read minus 1.00 instead.

So the reading of +0.91 must mean something, right? Over the past 10 years, it's been stronger than the correlation of US retail sales with the price of ground beef (0.82) or with sliced bacon (0.83) or with potatoes (0.84) or even – get this – with the price of gold bullion (0.87).

Trust me. I did the maths. No-one else was going to.

In fact, the cookie-retail correlation is so strong, it almost matches the well-known and much-reported relationship between the price of gold and the total amount of debt owed by the US federal government and – therefore – owed by US taxpayers.

No doubt you've seen this chart before. Or something like it.

Lots of analysts, pundits and salesmen like to compare the development of gold prices with the growth in America's total national debt.

And why not? Since the year 2000 they have both gone up. A lot.

"US national debt just crossed above $34 trillion for the first time, the equivalent of $101,000 per citizen or $264,000 per taxpayer," says fund manager Frank Holmes at US Global Investors, posting the chart above

"Since the start of this century, national debt and gold have shared a strong positive correlation coefficient of 0.9. In simple terms, this means that both have tended to make similar moves day-to-day.

"[So] if you think debt is headed higher, it may make sense to consider an investment in physical gold and gold mining stocks."

Simple, right? A bit too simple perhaps?

Over a period of months or years, any 2 things which have both risen in value are pretty much certain to show a positive correlation when you run the numbers through "=CORREL" on an Excel spreadsheet.

But that doesn't mean that they moved together in the meantime. On the contrary, they might have moved opposite more often than not.

Table of gold price correlations

This table tracks the gold price in Dollars, month-end data, against a range of other investment assets and economic factors.