Gold Holds Steady at 3-Week Lows despite US Bond Yields Rising, BoE Raises Rates to 15-Year High

GOLD PRICES remained steady after hitting a 3-week low with hot US job data and the US Treasury boosting the size of its quarterly bond sales as the US credit rating was downgraded, while the Bank of England raised interest rate to a fresh 15-year high, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

The Bank of England opted for a 25-basis point hike to interest rates which took the main rate to 5.25%, the fourteenth increase in a row but slowing the pace of increases from June's 50-basis point rise.

Gold priced in Pounds per ounce rose 0.5% to £1530, while gold prices in Euro edged higher by 0.1% to €1770.

“It (CPI inflation) is expected to fall significantly further, to around 5% by the end of the year, accounted for by lower energy, and to a lesser degree, food and core goods price inflation,” said the minutes of the Bank’s meeting, adding that it will meet its 2% target by early 2025. Headline consumer price inflation in the UK slid to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, while data from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday showed annual shop price inflation cooling to 7.6% in July from 8.4% in June for the first time in two years in month-on-month terms. Gold prices in the US dollar meanwhile held near 3-week lows at $1936 per ounce on Thursday morning as higher yields and a stronger US dollar weighed on the yellow metal. US private payrolls data on Wednesday and the US Treasury boosted the size of its quarterly sale of longer-term debt for the first time in more than 2½ years as the US credit rating was downgraded on Tuesday.