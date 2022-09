Betting on the Fed hiking by one whole percentage point – the first such move in nearly 4 decades – today held below 1-in-5 on the CME derivative exchange's FedWatch tool having leapt from zero to 1-in-3 on last Tuesday's US inflation shock

But 2-year interest rates in the Treasury bond market continued to rise, nearing 4.0% per annum and now the highest since October 2007 , back when the Fed began slashing its overnight interest rate as the US subprime housing crash and global credit crunch collided.

Longer-term bond prices also fell again, driving the annual yield offered by 10-year US Treasury debt up to 3.54%, topping mid-June's peak at the highest since April 2011.

So-called "real rates" as tracked by the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities meantime rose to match the peak of November 2018 at 1.17% per annum, just shy of its highest since spring 2011.

"Higher Treasury yields and a stronger Dollar on the back of expectations for more aggressive Fed's policies have been headwinds for gold prices," Reuters quotes a market strategist today.

"More aggressive projections from policymakers compared to current market expectations could reveal a higher-for-longer stance for rates, which may not be well-received by gold prices."