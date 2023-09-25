Gold Price 'Resilient' Above Financial Crisis High as US Government Shutdown Looms

We use cookies (including third-party cookies such as Google) to remember your site preferences and to help us understand how visitors use our sites so we can improve them. To learn more, please see our privacy policy and our cookie policy.
To agree to our use of cookies, click 'Accept' or choose 'Options' to set your preferences by cookie type.
Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)
Atsuko Whitehouse is the Head of the Japanese Market at BullionVault and the Editor of Japanese GoldNews.
Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.
BullionVault Ltd © 2023
We use cookies to remember your site preferences, record your referrer and improve the performance of our site. For more information, see our cookie policy.
Please select an option below and 'Save' your preferences.
You can update your cookie preferences at any time from the 'Cookies' link in the footer.
You have not been active for some time.
For your security you will be logged out in minutes unless you take action.