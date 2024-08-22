Gold Prices Dip Below $2500 as Markets Await Powell's Speech to Seek Clues on Fed Rate Cuts

GOLD PRICES fell and broke below $2500 on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated a likely rate cut in September. Meanwhile, the US dollar slightly recovered from its year-to-date lows, while 10-year Treasury yields rose from three-week lows ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

The minutes published on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting revealed that, although the interest rate was unanimously held at a 23-year high of 5.25% to 5.50% for the seventh consecutive meeting, a ‘vast majority' of Federal Reserve officials believed that 'it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting' if economic data met expectations.

Data published by Labor Department on Wednesday showed that the US economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the 12-month period through March 2024, the biggest downward revision of jobs since 2009.

A September rate cut has been considered a certainty for the past month, while the odds of a 0.5% rate cut at the next meeting edged lower to 28.5% this morning, down from 38.0% on Wednesday, according to the CME derivatives exchange’s FedWatch tool

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2491 per ounce on Thursday lunchtime, 1.6% below its all-time high of $2531 per ounce reached on Tuesday. The yellow metal is now up over 20% since the end of 2023, while the greenback has declined nearly 1% during the same period.