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Gold and Silver Trim Post-Midterms Rebound as AI Tech Stocks Slump

Thu, 05-Nov-2026 16:24

GOLD and SILVER PRICES slipped back Thursday in London from the strong rebounds made following the Democrats' "blue wave" victory in the US midterm elections, while the US stock market sank to multi-month lows, led by a fresh plunge in AI tech stocks.

With the S&P500 index losing 3.1% to hit end-July levels, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index resumed the AI sell-off, sinking 5.0% to hit its lowest since late-April as investors continued what market analysts called a "rotation" out of AI stocks.

The price of silver − expected to find almost 2/5ths of its 2026 demand from electrical and electronics use − fell $1.50 per troy ounce after rebounding nearly $5 from this week's new 2026 silver lows following the mid-term results, peaking at a 1-week high of $53.48 overnight.

Gold for London settlement also leapt at the start of Asian trade Thursday, hitting 2-week highs at $4146 per ounce as Yuan prices inside No.1 gold-mining and consumer market China also hit the highest since 20 October, gaining 2.4% for the day at ¥885 per gram.

The price of gold then fixed above $4100 at London's 3pm benchmark auction for the first time in 11 sessions before dropping as low as $4078 in late-London trade.

"The US mid-term election results introduce a new layer of unpredictability for the outlook for precious metals," says specialist consultancy Metals Focus, noting that while Democrat control of both the House and Senate will curb President Trump's tax cutting and spending agenda, "meaningful deficit reduction remains unlikely.

"Continued heavy government borrowing could limit how far longer-term yields fall."

BullionVault chart of gold price in US Dollars vs. 10-year US inflation-protected TIPS yields

The yield offered by 10-year US Treasury bonds, the benchmark for many corporate and consumer borrowing costs − and also impacting financial credit for leveraged speculators in markets including gold and silver − has now fallen by 7 basis points so far this week, heading for its 5th weekly drop in a row at 4.87% per annum.

But the real yield offered by inflation-protected TIPS bonds, paid over and above a rise in the cost of living, has risen by 3 basis points so far, snapping its 4-week drop from close to the highest on record.

So far this century, gold has tended to show a strong negative correlation with 10-year TIPS yields, falling as the real rate of interest rose and vice versa.

But that relationship broke down during the post-pandemic inflation of 2022, and having re-established itself again after showing an inverse but historically weak relationship when the Iran War began at the end of February, their 21-trading-day correlation has this week hit the strongest positive reading − meaning gold and real rates have now moved more in lockstep with each other − since October 2024.

The Dollar meanwhile rallied Thursday from yesterday's 5-week lows against other major Western currencies, and steadied against the Chinese Yuan after spiking Tuesday from 4.5-year lows on the People's Bank move to ease selling pressure on the US currency in the country's banking market.

Brent crude oil meantime rebounded towards $97 per barrel after sinking $25 from 4-year highs over the past 2 weeks, while Tehran's theocratic dictatorship was reported to have called Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar following US President Trump's orders − reported by the New York Times − for his military to resume major combat operations following his Republican Party's defeat in the midterms.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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