Gold Prices Retreat from Record Highs Amid Decreased Chinese Demand and Increased Speculative Bets

GOLD PRICES have eased from an all-time high above $2,500 as speculators increased their net bullish positions in Comex futures and options to a four-year high, while demand in China, the No. 1 consumer nation, fell to a three-year low, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2493 per ounce by midday in London, following a surge to a new record high of $2509 on Friday.

"Gold has been chasing the psychological $2500 level for several months, and now that it has been reached, we are seeing some natural profit-taking occur," said an analyst to Reuters.

Before gold reached its peak last week, data indicated that hedge funds and other leveraged speculators in Comex gold futures and options increased their bullish bets on gold by 14%, reaching their highest level in over four years by the week ending August 13. Simultaneously, they reduced their bearish bets by 27%, bringing them to the lowest level in seven weeks.

This shift pushed the net long position of Managed Money traders to nearly the highest level since March 2020, when the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis caused bullion prices to drop before they eventually climbed to a then-record high.