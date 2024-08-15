Gold Prices Dip as Strong US Data Weakens Fed Rate Cut Hopes

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.2%, following a 0.1% decline in June, as inflation in shelter, which includes rents, accelerated in July compared with June.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicate that gross domestic product (GDP) continued to recover from last year's recession, with a growth of 0.6% recorded between April and June. This growth aligns with forecasts and follows a 0.7% increase in the first quarter of 2024.

This supported the recovery from the earlier currency weakness, as Britain’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) was lower than expected. The CPI increased from 2% to 2.2% year-on-year, missing the forecast of 2.3%. Inflation in the services sector, closely monitored by the Bank of England, further decreased from 5.7% to 5.2% last month.

Gold priced in Euros increased by 0.5% to over €2334, as Europe’s main stock index rose, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 climbing 1.1% by Thursday lunchtime.

US stocks opened strong on Thursday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded their fifth consecutive daily gain in the previous session.