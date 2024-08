Gold Prices Dip as Strong US Data Weakens Fed Rate Cut Hopes

The odds of a rate cut at the Federal Reserve's September 17-18 policy meeting were evenly split between a half percentage point and 25 basis points on Tuesday. Following today's developments and the CPI data from the last session, futures slightly favoured a 25 basis point cut, with the odds rising to 76%, up from 64% in the previous session and 45% a week ago, according to the CME derivatives exchange’s FEDWatch tool

Retail sales rose 1% in July 2024, the most In in nearly a year and a half, surpassing economists forecast of a 0.4% increase, while the figures in June were revised lower to a 0.2% decline, according to Census Bureau data

The CPI of the world's largest economy fell to 2.9% year-on-year in July, down from 3.0% in June, the US Labor Department published on Wednesday. This marks the smallest annual price increase since March 2021 and is below the 3% that economists had predicted.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ending August 10, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Economists had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week, the second straight weekly decline.

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.2%, following a 0.1% decline in June, as inflation in shelter, which includes rents, accelerated in July compared with June.

'The report isn't quite as favourable for disinflation as what occurred in June, but that report set a very high standard,' an analyst told Reuters regarding the July CPI data.

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Austan Goolsbee, a non-voting member of the FOMC, said on Wednesday that he is growing more concerned about the labour market than inflation.

The UK gold price in pounds per ounce slipped by 0.3% to £1904 on Thursday as the currency lost its gain against the US dollar in foreign exchange markets, despite recent data indicating that the UK economy remains on an expansion path.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicate that gross domestic product (GDP) continued to recover from last year's recession, with a growth of 0.6% recorded between April and June. This growth aligns with forecasts and follows a 0.7% increase in the first quarter of 2024. This supported the recovery from the earlier currency weakness, as Britain’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) was lower than expected. The CPI increased from 2% to 2.2% year-on-year, missing the forecast of 2.3%. Inflation in the services sector, closely monitored by the Bank of England, further decreased from 5.7% to 5.2% last month. Gold priced in Euros increased by 0.5% to over €2334, as Europe’s main stock index rose, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 climbing 1.1% by Thursday lunchtime. US stocks opened strong on Thursday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded their fifth consecutive daily gain in the previous session. Prices for silver , primarily an industrial metal, which finds nearly 60% of its annual demand from industrial uses, rose 1.6% to $28.01 per ounce, as it was supported by rising copper prices amid fears to supply from strike action at the world’s biggest mine in Chile