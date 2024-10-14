GOLD PRICES steadied on Monday, after reaching new record highs against all major currencies except the US Dollar and Swiss Franc and prices in No.2 consumer India shifted to a premium for the first time in two months ahead of the Diwali festival season, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

Spot gold in US dollars climbed as high as $2666 per ounce during early trading on Monday, $18 below the all-time high recorded on 1 October, before It gave up all gain to $2653.

The yellow metal in Japanese Yen hit a record of ¥12,792 per gram, while Chinese gold prices jumped to a new high of ¥601 per gram.

Meanwhile, gold priced in Euros reached a new high of €2439 on Monday, while the UK gold price in British Pounds also set a fresh record of £2040 per ounce.

“The reality is that the rally has been driven by a combination of factors — broad-based buying across the different parts of the market combined with a lack of sellers ,” said Joni Treves, a gold analyst at UBS in Singapore.

Year-to-date, gold has risen 28.3% in US dollars, 30.0% in Euros, 25.1% in Pounds, and a notable 35.6% in Japanese Yen, as the currency weakened nearly 6% against the greenback.

Teves has revised her gold price forecast upward, projecting $2800 per ounce by the end of 2024, a $200 increase from the bank's earlier estimate, and $3000 by the close of 2025. She highlighted such factors as anticipated US interest rate cuts, a weaker dollar, and strong demand from central banks and other official institutions, who were alarmed by the US’s ability to freeze Russia’s dollar assets. Gold demand in India, the No. 2 bullion consumer nation, rose last week ahead of the Dussehra festival on Saturday, an occasion considered auspicious for buying gold. Physical gold dealers in India charged premiums for the first time in two months. It was $3 per ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 3% sales tax and 6% import duty, which were slashed from 15% at the end of July , after a decade of lobbying by India’s bullion and jewelry industry. The premium surged as high as $20 soon after the tax cut.