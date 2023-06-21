The PRICE of GOLD fell further on Wednesday, extending yesterday's drop through what some analysts called 'key support' at $1940 as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell repeated that US interest rates will rise again by year-end after strong house-building data saw betting that the Fed will instead pivot and start cutting the cost of borrowing fall towards zero.

New US housing starts yesterday came in 21.7% higher for May than April, the fastest month-on-month jump since October 2016.

The number of new US building permits issued last month also rose to defy analyst expectations of a slowdown in activity.

"[But] nearly all [Fed] participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year."

Fixing Tuesday at the lowest since mid-March at $1930 per Troy ounce, gold bullion slid to a fresh 3-month low at $1920 in spot trade today, before regaining that $10 drop around this afternoon's London benchmarking auction.

"All Fed cut bets in 2023 are off the table and with that the premium needs to be unwound in gold," said a note overnight from precious metals strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp

Shiels' chart above shows the price of 3-month futures contracts on SOFR – the Secured Overnight Financing Rate , a broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash collateralized by US Treasury bills or bonds and therefore "a proxy for Fed hikes/cuts expectations versus gold."

Year-to-date, the daily correlation between SOFR prices and gold priced in Dollars is running at a "strong +0.60 and at the current SOFR level, the model implied gold price is $1878...a full $50 lower."

Tuesday's US house-building data meant gold's "notable floor around $1940...broke down" says Shiels, and "stacking up against support" from solid central-bank, jewelry and retail coin and gold bar demand are now "persistent ETF outflows...no appetite from discretionary [investment manager] accounts...[and] soft physical Chinese demand."

Together, says Shiels at MKS, this means that "while structural demand drivers are still there for [gold] as a longer-term asset class, it's been in no-man's-land for too long and [the] news cycle is simply slow, which usually implies a rerating lower in the near term."

The Euro gold price also dropped to new 3-month lows Wednesday, trading as low as €1759 after European Central Bank executive member and economics professor Isabel Schnabel said the 19-nation currency union's labor market remains "incredibly strong", meaning the ECB must act to prevent a "wage-price spiral" driving inflation higher again.

"Aggregate demand may be slowing by less than currently anticipated," Schnabel already said in a speech Monday , "implying that fiscal and monetary policy are not sufficiently restrictive."

The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce meantime hit its lowest since end-February at £1510 ahead of tomorrow's Bank of England decision, now expected to bring a half-point hike to Sterling interest rates after consumer-price inflation in the world's 5th largest economy failed to slow on May's data, with the 'core' cost of living accelerating to a 7.1% annual rise, the fastest pace in 4 decades.