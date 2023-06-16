The Dollar then fell to 5-week lows on its trade-weighted currency index after the European Central Bank raised and vowed to keep raising Euro-area borrowing costs on Thursday, while traders bet that the Bank of England – now lagging consumer-price inflation by 4 whole percentage points – will hike by half-a-point at its June meeting next Thursday.

"Gold [in Dollars] has historically performed well when the US Dollar softens due to their strong negative correlation," said a note from Swiss banking giant and bullion-market clearer UBS this week.

With the US Fed now seen nearing the peak of its interest-rate rises while the Eurozone, UK and other Western central banks catch up, "We see another round of Dollar weakness over the next 6-12 months," UBS says, forecasting a record price of $2100 by year-end with a rise to $2200 by March 2024.

"Are we done? Have we finished the journey? No...Do we still have ground to cover? Yes," said ECB chief Christine Lagarde in her regular press conference after Thursday's Euro policy decision.

Taking deposit rates – which were negative as recently as June last year – up to the highest since 2001 at 3.5%, the ECB rate still lags consumer-price inflation across the 19-nation currency union by more than 2.5 points, despite the annual increase slowing from double digits since November. "We will continue to hike at our next meeting [in July]," Lagarde added. "We are not thinking about pausing, as you can tell." "The ECB turned out to be far more hawkish than expected," Reuters today quotes bullion-market analysts Metals Focus' senior consultant Harshal Barot. While that has helped gold prices in Dollar terms rebound from yesterday's sudden 3-month lows, it means the precious metal could now "be little bit volatile" depending on forthcoming US data. "Having an overshoot in inflation is not desirable," said Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda meantime Friday morning , leaving overnight rates at minus 0.1% and reconfirming the 0% target for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.