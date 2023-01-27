GOLD BULLION slipped but held on track for yet another weekly price rise in London trade on Friday, nearing its longest run of gains since the summer 2020 peak at $2075 per ounce ahead of key US data on inflation in the cost of living.

With the Federal Reserve set to announce its first interest-rate decision of 2023 next Wednesday, consensus forecasts from analysts at major banks expect a third monthly decline in the annual pace of core PCE inflation, which excludes 'volatile' food and fuel prices, slowing to 4.4% in December from November's 4.7% reading – still more than twice the Fed's official 2.0% target.

A slowdown in domestic US price inflation over the final calendar quarter of 2023 helped yesterday's US GDP data show stronger-than-forecast growth, with the world's largest economy expanding by 2.9% on an annualized basis.

"The GDP report [offers] feed for any Fed hawks who would want to either hold rates higher for longer and/or see a higher peak rate," says a note from the trading desk of bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp.

"[But] still the market isn’t buying it...[and Thursday's] downward kneejerk reaction across gold & silver was extremely short-lived."

Heading for its 6th consecutive weekly gain in US Dollar terms at $1929 per ounce, gold bullion hasn't seen a longer run of weekly gains since August 2020, when the first-wave Covid Crisis took the precious metal to its current all-time highs above $2060 at London's daily benchmarking auction with a peak in spot-market trade of $2075

Silver today meantime held 10 cents lower at midday from noon last Friday, trading at $23.75 per ounce around its last London benchmarking of the week.

Betting on next week's Fed meeting now sees a near-100% chance that the US central bank will only raise rates by 0.25 percentage points, up from below 60% this time a month ago.

The likelihood of Fed rates then ending 2023 unchanged at 4.75% have slipped this week however, down from 86.1% according to speculative betting on the central bank's December meeting last Friday to 80.7% today.

"Gold is unwinding overbought conditions [but only] just," says precious-metals specialist Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX, also noting that gold's usually strong, negative correlation with longer-term US interest rates – rising when they fall and vice versa – has retreated.

The drop in government bond prices ahead of Friday's US inflation data saw the yield offered by 10-year Treasury debt rise to 3.56% per annum, the highest in more than 2 weeks but almost 3/4 of a percentage point below last October's spike to the highest since mid-2008, driven by new inflation data then coming in at 4-decade highs.