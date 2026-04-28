How you buy gold makes a big difference to your returns...

The WAY your choose to buy gold can make a big difference to the returns from your investing.

Retail investment products and financial instruments can add extra steps, costs, and complexity that erode the price gains you might make over time.

This infographic explains these costs and shows how they impact your gold investment.

Why do gold investment costs vary?

Every gold investment starts as a 400 Troy ounce wholesale gold bar:

Retail Gold Products (coins and small bars) Coins and small bars minted from wholesale bars

Wholesale Bullion (direct physical ownership) 400 oz gold bars stored inside professional vaults

Financial Products (ETFs, certificates, CFDs, gold futures and options) “Paper” gold



Financial products offer exposure, not ownership

Funds provide investors with exposure to the price of gold without any benefits of physical ownership. No choice of vault, no delivery options, and limited trading hours.

The 3 costs that matter the most:

Price premiums: Narrow spreads and low costs increase your returns.

Storage and insurance: Professional vaults offer lower costs to store and insure.

Ongoing management: Small often hidden fees impact over time.

Every step, from buying to storing to selling, impacts your returns. Smart investors check each cost to ensure they minimize fees to maximize their potential gold returns.

#1. Premiums: Price Spread & Trading Costs

The price spread indicates the percentage gap between gold’s buy and sell prices. The trading costs are the commissions and trading platform access fees, as a percentage of trade value.

Together, the spread and trading costs make up the premium you pay. The smaller that premium, the more you keep if you were to sell immediately.

Spreads reflect real-world costs:

Manufacturing

Minting

Dealer mark-ups

Shipping and delivery

Liquidity

See how much the premiums for different investment routes cost a £10,000 investment:

Premium % Price Spread + Trading Cost Explanation for low costs Retail coins 8% £800 Retail bars 5% £500 BullionVault 1.15% £115 BullionVault avoids retail markups with 24/7 access

to wholesale prices and a choice of vault locations. ETF 0.5% £50 "Paper" gold not physical ownership.

Sources: BullionVault; ETF.com

*Based on BullionVault’s 0.15% average spread and a 0.5% buy and sell trading cost.

**Based on average commodity ETF spreads and commission-free ETF trading at many online brokers.

Retail gold options often come with drawbacks: Coins and small bars typically carry higher, opaque premiums and fees, while ETFs track gold prices without giving investors direct ownership or 24/7 tradability.

#2. Storage & Insurance Costs

Where you keep your gold drastically affects the cost, security, and value of your investment.

What will your first year of gold storage cost?

BullionVault uses the same professional vaults as wholesale institutions, passing on lower costs and economies of scale to users.

First Year Costs Basic home safe £1,500 Safety deposit box £850+ BullionVault** £36 ETF (UK)* £18

Storage and access costs vary widely: Home safes and specialist insurance can be expensive, bank deposit boxes typically exclude insurance and limit access to bank hours, and ETFs charge annual expense ratios that reduce returns.

Sources: London Gold Exchange; BullionVault; Discovery Alert.

*Based on the weighted average across selected UK ETFs expense ratios

**$4/£3 monthly minimum at current exchange rates (March 2026).

Confiscation

Government confiscation or control of private gold ownership during national crises has occurred in: Australia, France, India, UK, the USA and Germany among many other countries.

#3. Ongoing Costs

ETFs track the gold price, charging an annual expense ratio to cover the fund manager’s fee and admin costs.

Investors own shares in a trust, not physical gold, and have no control over where the metal is stored.

So while gold ETFs can start out cheaper, does that advantage fade as your investment grows over time?

Monthly Management Fees vs Storage Fees

(as a percentage of investment value)

Once you hold £20,000 worth of gold, BullionVault becomes more cost-efficient than the average UK ETF.

Investment Value UK Weighted Ave. ETF

Monthly Fee

0.015% BullionVault

Monthly Fee

0.01%* £1,000 £0.15 £3.00 £10,000 £1.50 £3.00 £20,000 £3.00 £3.00 £30,000 £4.50 £3.00 £40,000 £6.00 £4.00 £50,000 £7.50 £5.00 £60,000 £9.00 £6.00 £70,000 £10.50 £7.00 £80,000 £12.00 £8.00 £90,000 £13.50 £9.00 £100,000 £15.00 £10.00

Source: BullionVault. *An investment value of £29,800 in gold, incurs a minimum monthly storage cost of $4/£3 at current exchange rates (March 2026) which equates to 0.01%.

BullionVault is the cheaper, safer, and easier way to own physical gold.

Open a BullionVault account today to buy, store and sell physical gold at the lowest cost in your choice of five professional-market vaults around the world.