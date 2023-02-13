GOLD PRICES range-bound ahead of the US inflation data report to be published this coming Tuesday that could define the outlook for global interest rates, amid the US dollar and the US 10-year bond yields firming to 5-week highs.

Spot gold edged lower 0.2% to $1862, after finishing last Friday at the same level as the previous week’s close, the lowest in 5 weeks.

The Dollar index – a measure of the US currency's value versus its major peers – edged higher to its highest since 6th January 2023

Ten-year US Treasury yields – a benchmark rate for government as well as many finance and commercial borrowing cost – firmed at 3.7%, the highest since 3rd January 2023.

The yield on the interest rate sensitive US 2-year treasury is back above 4.5%, the highest since November 2022, as investors’ bet that the Federal reserve will keep monetary policy tight for longer ahead of the release of US consumer price data on 14th February.