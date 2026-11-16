GOLD PRICES fell further on Monday, hitting new 13-month lows and extending one of the steepest 3-month declines in 20 years, as expectations of US rate hikes kept the 10-year Treasury yield above 5% and the Dollar held near its strongest FX rate since April 2025, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

"In the short term, there are plenty of reasons to sell gold, and that's how the market is behaving," says Bruce Ikemizu, chief director of the Japan Bullion Market Association (JBMA).

Gold and silver prices are "so clearly trading like a bear market", says Nicky Shiels, Head of Research & Metals Strategy at precious metals refining and finance group MKS Pamp with traders consistently looking for reasons to sell.

But the current drop in gold marks "a tactical bear market inside a structural bull market," Shiels believes.

Based on London's 3pm auction price in US Dollars, gold fell 15.1% over the 12 weeks ending Friday, 13 November 2026, its fifth-steepest decline among non-overlapping 12-week periods of the past 20 years.

The past 12 weeks' drop of 15.1% follows a drop of 15.8% made this summer, and has been the most persistent of gold's five deepest drops since 2006, with the price in Dollars falling in 10 of the 12 weeks.

Gold's worst week in this current plunge recorded a 4.2% loss, compared with a weekly drop of 8.5% in spring 2013's post-financial crisis crash and a collapse of 12.9% amid the Lehman Brothers crisis of autumn 2008, both of which − like the past 12 weeks − saw a steep rise in bond yields and most notably the real rate of interest, over and above inflation.

Early Monday, the spot price of gold slid to $3833 per troy ounce, down 1.5% from Friday's London afternoon benchmarking auction price, before recovering two-thirds of that loss by lunchtime.

The yellow metal fell 3.9% last week as stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation pushed Treasury yields higher.

The 10-year US Treasury yield edged lower this morning but continued to offer new buyers a yield of more than 5% per annum, while the US Dollar Index steadied at its highest level since April 2025.

Interest-rate traders meantime continued fully pricing in a rate rise at the Federal Reserve's December meeting, forecasting a 10% chance of a 50-basis-point hike.

Fed boss Kevin Warsh will give a speech later today amid what one leading central-bank watcher has called "open rebellion" by the Chairman's policymaking colleagues over not giving the financial markets any "forward guidance" on how the central bank may proceed.

Silver today followed and extended gold's drop, losing as much as 6.0% to $47.15 per troy ounce in Asian trading as weaker-than-expected data from world No.2 economy China added to concerns about global industrial demand.

But with gold rallying from its new 13-month low, silver recovered a fifth of today's new loss by lunchtime in London, while base metal copper also came under pressure, hitting a 4-month low.

Widely blamed for the surge of inflation and interest-rate expectations, crude oil extended its 2-week decline, with Brent futures contracts down 0.8% at $95.10 per barrel as the recovery in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz reinforced expectations of a global supply surplus in the fourth quarter.

Brent settled at $95.84 on Friday, down 2.5% for the week after a 16% slump the previous week.