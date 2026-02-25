Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Silver and Gold Shrug Off Delay to US Fed's Interest Rate Cuts

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Silver and Gold Shrug Off Delay to US Fed's Interest Rate Cuts

Wed, 25-Feb-2026 16:08

SILVER and GOLD rallied again on Wednesday, trading at what were new all-time highs only 6 and 4 weeks ago respectively despite betting on US interest rates pushing back market expectations for a Fed cut from June to July following 'hawkish' comments from 3 regional Fed presidents.

Last time that the CME derivatives exchange's FedWatch tool said interest-rate traders didn't expect this June's meeting to end with a lower cost of borrowing than now was in late July.

The price of gold was then trading almost $2000 per Troy ounce below today.

That was just before the 'Friday chaos' in gold and other financial markets of 1st August, when US President Trump rolled out the heaviest import tariffs since the Great Depression while shockingly weak jobs data sent the odds of Federal Reserve rate cuts soaring.

BullionVault chart of CME FedWatch rate-cut expectations for June 2026 vs. the Dollar gold price

Across 2025, the price of gold in US Dollars moved in the same direction as the odds of Fed rates being lower than today in June 60.0% of the time on a 5-session basis.

That has sunk to 35.1% of the time so far in 2026.

"Chicago Fed's [Austin] Goolsbee throws cold water on rate cuts," says a headline at Barron's magazine after one of the Federal Reserve's leading but non-voting members for 2026 said in a speech that "we stopped making progress on inflation" last year.

"With inflation at 3%" but the Fed's target at 2%, that "is not good enough."

"It'll be appropriate to hold in the current range for some time," said Boston Fed President Susan Collins in separate remarks.

Interest rates at the current 3.50% to 3.75% are "well positioned" agreed Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, also not a voting member of the FOMC policy committee this year.

Spot gold prices in London's bullion market today touched $5200 per Troy ounce, showing a 2.7% rise for the week so far.

Silver meantime rose back above $90 per ounce, touching a 3-week high but still trading over 25% below end-January's record-high precious metals price spike.

"Despite [last Friday's] disappointing ruling, these powerful, country-saving...tariffs will remain in place under fully approved and tested alternative legal statutes," said US President Trump in his record-long State of the Union address to Congress last night, rebuking the Supreme Court's decision to over-turn the "emergency" import duties imposed by the White House last year.

"We're not going to see tariff relief in the longer run, and businesses know that," reckons Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
3 February 2026

Gold Investor Index

Records smashed

 

 

 

CNBC-e
12 February 2026 (in English)

Too hot, too fast

 

 

 

BBC R4 Today
23 December 2025

Gold jumps

 

 

Wirtschaft mit Weisbach
9 September 2025 (in English)

Why is gold soaring?

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...